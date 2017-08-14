Local school districts will be rolling out the operating budgets for 2017-2018 this afternoon and evening; the Kelso School Board starts at 4 pm today, with a workshop on the budget for the upcoming school year. Kelso is looking at a budget of $62.7 million for the 2017-2018 school year, while projecting enrollment of 4,948 students. After the workshop at 4 pm, the regular School Board meeting starts at 5 pm, with the budget hearing and adoption scheduled toward the end of the meeting. Today’s meeting is being held at the Ruth B. Clark Educational Services Center, located at 601 Crawford Street in Kelso

The Longview School Board holds its regular meeting at 7 pm, with the budget hearing scheduled for the beginning of the meeting. Longview is looking at an operating budget of $85.9 million dollars for the 2017-2018 school year, while projecting total student enrollment of 6,613 students. Also at this evening’s meeting, the School Board will discuss the suggested formation of an Athletic Facilities Task Force. This suggestion came out of the facilities planning process, proposing that this group research and then make recommendations regarding the district’s athletic facilities. The Longview School Board meets in the district offices on Lilac Street, right next to R. A. High School.