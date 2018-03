The Building Bridges Business and Tourism Expo happens this afternoon and evening at the Cowlitz County Conference and Event Center, going from 3 to 7 pm. This is being arranged by the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, intended as a time for you to meet with local businesses and tourism-connected concerns around the area. It’s free and open to all; there will be a “Business After Hours atmosphere” from 5 to 7 pm. Along with the booths, displays and giveaways, with food and drink available for purchase. A grand prize of a $1,000 travel voucher will also be given away. All are invited to come by.