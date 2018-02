Reports are coming out about a possible fatal crash in the Castle Rock area from over the weekend. Saturday morning, a 911 call came in from the 100 block of Buland Drive, reporting that a pickup was about 100’ down an embankment. The caller reported that his neighbor had been having some issues, and had been speeding up and down the road in his Chevy truck. The truck that was over the bank matched the description of the neighbor’s truck. The caller says that it looks like the truck hit a tree, then went down the embankment. When Deputies got down to the truck, they found that it was occupied. Other details have not been disclosed at this time; additional information should be released later today.