The Sheriff’s Office is checking into an incident that happened yesterday at a home on Spruce Creek Road in Longview, where a woman called 911 to report that a neighbor was using a bulldozer to chase her husband. The incident was reported at about 6:20 pm, with the woman claiming that the neighbor had used the bulldozer to shove her husband into a wood pile. The 68 year-old man was injured in the incident, but he was conscious and breathing when Deputies arrived, and did not appear to be badly hurt. Deputies made contact with the neighbor, who claims to have a judgement that allows him to remove wood piles from an easement between the two properties. He says that the 68 year-old “keeps getting in the way of his backhoe.” At this time, no arrests are being reported.