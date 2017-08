You can bet that there’s a traffic jam on the Columbia River near Astoria, as the always-popular Buoy 10 fishery opens. The season between the red #10 buoy at the mouth of the river and Tongue Point is scheduled to run through September 4th, with projections of 22,100 Chinook and 16,560 Coho being caught. Anglers will need to be aware of the current catch regulations and restrictions; go to the Washington Fish and Wildlife web page or check with your local outfitter to get the latest information.