The boats were out, but the fishing success on the first day of the Buoy 10 salmon fishery is being called “modest.” The popular fishery at the mouth of the Columbia River opened yesterday, going after a reduced number of fish this year. Fishery managers are expecting 375,500 Fall Chinook this year, about 80 percent of last year’s total, and only half of the recent 10-year average. Warm ocean conditions are listed at the reason for the reduced run size. Bag limits are being reduced in an attempt to extend the season. Currently, the season is open through the 24th, with anglers allowed to keep only one Chinook, Coho or Steelhead each day. The river will close to Chinook retention after August 24th. Go to the WDFW web page, or contact your local outfitter to get the latest regulations.