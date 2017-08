Charges of residential burglary, third-degree theft and malicious mischief are being filed against Reuben Edward Hartman, Jr., 58, after he was reported to be burglarizing a house in the 500 block of the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. A neighbor called the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:25 yesterday morning, saying that he could see a man walking inside the house, carrying a broom. The man was also seen with a bottle of whiskey, and a shovel. Deputies responded and surrounded the house, eventually making contact with Hartman. They say that the house had been gone through, including a gun safe. A shotgun was seized, along with other items. Hartman is currently being held without bail in the Cowlitz County Jail.