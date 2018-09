The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office believes that they have cracked several recent burglaries in the Winlock and Toledo areas with the arrest of Joshua A. Duncan, 32, of Chehalis. Chief Criminal Deputy Dusty Breen says that Duncan was arrested just after midnight on Wednesday, during an in-progress burglary at a church in Chehalis. Because of the similarity to other recent crimes, Duncan was asked about his possible involvement, and he reportedly admitted to burglaries at four businesses in Winlock and Toledo between July 26 and August 12th. He’s now being held in the Lewis County Jail, while the investigation into other crimes is continuing.