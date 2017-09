Desiree Barnard, 21, of Longview is being sentenced to 366 days of treatment in a prison-based drug program, after she pleaded guilty to burglarizing a home, stealing a car, and then being involved in a hit-and-run crash in early May. The Centralia Chronicle reports on Barnard’s sentencing in Lewis County Superior Court, after her guilty plea on the 9th of August. Barnard pleaded guilty to residential burglary, car theft, second-degree theft and hit-and-run; she’s being sentenced to 12 months and one day of a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative. Back on May 4th, Barnard was arrested after breaking into a home on Lacey Lane in Toledo; she stole a car during that burglary, and nearly ran over a witness to that crime.