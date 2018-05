Oregon State Police report that an employee of the “Bottoms Up Tavern” on Highway 30 in Burlington was killed last night, as her car was hit while she was leaving the bar. OSP says that the crash happened around 7:40 pm, as Natasha Carrillo, 26, of Vancouver was pulling out of the bar parking lot. While making a left turn, Carrillo’s Toyota was hit in the driver’s door by a pickup driven by Kim Cox, 55, of Rainier. Carrillo died at the scene; it does not appear that Cox was injured. It’s noted that both drivers had their seat belts on at the time of the crash. The crash investigation is continuing.