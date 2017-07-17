There’s now a ban on outdoor burning in Cowlitz and Clark counties, going into effect over the weekend, as we move into the dry part of summer. The ban started on Saturday, and will remain in place until substantial rains return to the region. The burn ban includes all land-clearing, forest management and burning of unwanted brush and debris. Campfires are still allowed, as long as they are in established firepits in designated campgrounds. Campfires are also allowed on private property, as long as they are in metal, stone or masonry firepits, are not more than three feet in diameter, and they meet several other safety conditions.

The annual burn ban from the Department of Natural Resources also went up over the weekend, with outdoor burning now banned on all lands protected by DNR. Recreational fires are also restricted on DNR lands, except in approved firepits in designated campgrounds. You can find out if you’re within the recreational campfire boundaries and get all the latest fire restrictions by going to swcleanair.org, or by contacting your local fire agency.