Starting on Saturday, July 1st, the annual outdoor burn ban will go into effect in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties. At 12:01 am on that day, all land-clearing, residential and forest management burning will be restricted until further notice. The Cowlitz County Fire Marshal will be rescinding burn permits that were issued prior to the ban; those permits can be re-issued once the ban is lifted. Normally, the ban goes into effect from July 15th to September 30th, but the ban is being imposed early this year, due to the early dry conditions. Recreational campfires are still allowed under this ban, as long as they are built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, or in metal, stone or masonry-lined fire pits on private land. If you do have a fire, be sure that they are completely out; officials also encourage the use of self-contained camp stoves as an alternative. Call the Fire Marshal at 360-577-3052 to learn more, or go to the Cowlitz County web page.