Bus Collision

The Longview School District reported that there were no students injured when a school bus was involved in a collision. District officials say that the crash happened at about 8 am, at the intersection of 11th and Delaware, as the students were being taken to Northlake Elementary School. The bus driver was also unhurt; students were transferred to another bus, and continued on to school. Details on the other driver have not yet been released, as the Washington State Patrol comes in to investigate the collision.