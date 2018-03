No injuries were reported in a school bus crash that was reported yesterday morning in Kelso. At 8:50 am, it was reported that a Kelso school bus had gone off of 13th Avenue near Foster Farms. Only the driver was aboard the bus at the time of the crash; northbound traffic on 13th Avenue was blocked for a time, as Kelso Police and the State Patrol responded to the scene. The other person that was involved made his way to the Kelso Police Department to make his report. So far, there’s been no report of any citations being issued.