No injuries were reported in a school bus collision that was reported yesterday afternoon on Oak Point Road. The collision was reported to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at 5 pm yesterday; it was reported that a passenger car collided with a school bus from the Wahkiakum School District at about 4:15 pm, in the 1000 block of Oak Point Road. The Wahkiakum County Transportation Supervisor reported the incident, and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will be following up. At this time, no citations have been reported.