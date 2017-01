No injuries were reported this morning when a Kalama school bus caught fire while out on its route this morning. Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama was called out a few minutes before 7 am, when it was reported that the bus had caught fire in the area of Modrow Road and Kalama River Road. There were no students on the bus at the time of the fire, and the driver was able to safely escape. The cause of the fire isn’t known yet.