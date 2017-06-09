The historic Bush Cabin is sporting an upgrade, as Weatherguard Roofing put a new shake roof on the old building. Located near the northeast corner of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, the Bush Cabin is an authentic homestead cabin from the 1800’s; the cabin was originally built on Hazel Dell Road near Castle Rock, and was used by the Bush family from the 1880’s to the 1950’s. It was moved to the Fairgrounds in the 1950’s, and is currently maintained by the Cowlitz County Historical Society. They say that the cabin had a large layer of moss and ferns growing atop it; Weatherguard was able to replace that aging roof with period-correct cedar shakes. Weatherguard General Manager John Coleman says that this was another way to give back to the community, and to help make sure that the Bush Cabin will be around for another 150 years.