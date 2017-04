This month’s Business After Hours event will be held at the State Farm Insurance office that Jessica Wade has in Kelso. Jessica Wade State Farm is located at 314 South Pacific Avenue in Kelso, across from the WorkSource parking lot, south of the Kelso City Hall. Along with the networking opportunities, they’ll have great food, drinks and raffle prizes, going from 5:30 to 7:30 pm tonight. Get a break on your ticket by getting it in advance; call the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce for more information, or go to kelsolongviewchamber.org.