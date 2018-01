You can check out the new multi-million-dollar showroom that Stirling Honda has built on Washington Way, at this evening’s Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. This will run from 5:30 to 7:30 pm this evening, with networking, refreshments and prizes being offered. Get a break on your registration fee by getting signed up in advance. Get more information on the chamber web page at kelsolongviewchamber.org.