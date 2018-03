Check out the J Squared Barrel House at tonight’s Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. This will run from 5:30 to 7:30 pm tonight at the wine and beer shop on Commerce Avenue, right next to Lower Columbia CAP. They say that you can come down and see what they’re all about, “a wine bar that also just happens to serve really good beer.” Along with the delicious beverages, you’ll also be able to sample items from the unique menu at J Squared. Get a break on your admission by registering in advance. Go to kelsolongviewchamber.org to learn more, and to get signed up.