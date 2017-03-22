Northwest Food Service invites you to the 5th annual Spring Showcase, which will run from 10 am until 3 pm at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, where the latest in food service will be displayed. They say that new concepts will be presented, there will be a tasting pavilion, also with samples of Northwest beers and wines. Prizes will be given away, and you’ll also be able to take advantage of special prices that are being offered at the show; admission is free.

American Workforce Group invites you to a Hiring Best Practices event that they’re putting on today, called “Understanding Your Multi-Generational Workforce.” This will be presented from noon until 1 pm today in the John Searing Auditorium at the Cowlitz PUD building on 12th Street in Longview. Lunch will be provided, but you’re asked to RSVP in advance, so that they can get a head count. Get more information on the American Workforce Group web page.