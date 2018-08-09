For the second time in three weeks, Anthony Jace “AJ” McCauley Mendez, 30, of Kelso is in jail on drug charges, picked up over the weekend while supposedly in possession of large amounts of heroin and meth. On July 17th, Mendez was arrested after a short pursuit involving a motorcycle. At that time, Mendez was supposedly in possession of 67 grams of heroin, 149 grams of meth, six morphine pills, and more than $2,200 in cash. The street value of the drugs is reported to be in excess of $17,000. Mendez is also being charged with felony eluding in that case.

Last Saturday, Deputy Ness Aguilar made a traffic stop involving Mendez, who was once again on a motorcycle. Aguilar also had the Drug Detection Dog “Kelo” along. A backpack was found near the bike that Mendez was riding, and “Kelo” indicated that there were drugs in the bag. A search warrant was obtained, and the Deputies claim to have found more than 100 grams of heroin, 79 grams of meth, a loaded .45 pistol and nearly se$7,000 cash. Mendez is now being held on new drug charges, along with a charge of illegal possession of a gun. He’s also being charged with criminal impersonation, after having given his brother’s name when he was first stopped.