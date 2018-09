Kelso Police are looking into a burglary that was reported last night at Butler Acres Elementary School, located in the 1600 block of Burcham Street. At about 10:10 pm, an alarm was activated inside one of the portable units outside of the main school building. It’s reported that the suspect ran off when they were confronted, heading off down the nature path that’s next to the school. A K-9 was called in to try and track the suspect, while a woman called in to say that two suspicious subjects had just walked down the side of her house on North 16th Avenue. Officers responded, and they held two people at gunpoint. KPD reports that two people were eventually taken into custody, but they haven’t released any details on those suspects.