State Troopers report that eight people were injured in a two-car crash that took place yesterday morning on Butte Hill Road near Woodland. Around 10:30 am, Corey Pearson, 18, of Woodland was on Butte Hill, approaching the intersection with State Route 503. Troopers say that Pearson failed to stop at the sign, and he collided with a pickup being driven by Daniel Yoder, 63, of Los Gatos, California. Pearson and Yoder were both injured in the crash, along with three people in Yoder’s car and three passengers that were in Pearson’s car. Troopers blame the crash on failing to yield, and they say that vehicular assault charges are pending against Pearson.