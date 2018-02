The testimony is complete, but the Columbia County District Attorney says that it will be several more weeks before Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove rules on the competency of Daniel Butts of Kalama. In a week-long hearing that was held earlier this month, Grove heard that Butts has been medicated at Oregon State Hospital, and that his behavior has improved following that medication. Mental health professionals called by the state testified that Butts suffers from schizophrenia, but he’s able to stand trial. A defense psychologist says that Butts is NOT competent; they say that he can be compliant, but he’s not cooperative, and cannot participate in his own defense. Butts is accused of shooting and killing Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter in January of 2011; he could face the death penalty if he’s found competent to stand trial.