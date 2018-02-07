A hearing on the mental competency of the man who is accused of shooting and killing Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter in January of 2011 continues today in St. Helens. The hearing involving Daniel Butts of Kalama, who is now 28 years old, opened on Monday and is expected to run through tomorrow. Butts is accused killing Painter as the Police Chief responded to a car theft report at an audio shop near the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge. Butts’ mental competency has been under scrutiny since his arrest; defense attorneys continue to maintain that Butts is not competent to assist in his own defense. In 2013, Butts was sent to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem; in 2014, the same judge ordered that Butts should be administered anti-psychotic medications, even against his will. Earlier in this week’s hearing, a clinical psychologist declared that Butts is competent to stand trial. Recordings were also played, where Butts is heard saying that he didn’t think that he had an “emotional problem,” and he says that the shooting of Painter was out of “basic instinct,” after he had been pepper-sprayed. The hearing is scheduled to continue through tomorrow. If Butts is found competent to stand trial, the current plan is for that trial to start around this same time next year.