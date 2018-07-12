The attorneys for the man who is accused of killing Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter back in January of 2011 say that they will need additional time to prepare for the case if the death penalty remains on the table. In a hearing held on Tuesday in Columbia County Circuit Court, Daniel Butts’ defense attorneys Patrick Sweeney and Dianna Gentry were in front of Judge Ted Grove, claiming that they will need more time to prepare, if Columbia County continues to pursue the death penalty. If the state does not look for a death sentence, then they would be ready to go to trial in February of next year. Sweeney says that while the Kalama man has been declared fit to stand trial, he has not been declared fit to defend himself in a capital punishment case. They also say that Butts’ diminished mental capacity makes every aspect of the case more “time consuming.” District Attorney Jeff Auxier says that there’s been ample time to prepare, and he’s asking that the motion be denied. Grove did not rule at the hearing on Tuesday, and should make a ruling in the next few days.