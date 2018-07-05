There may finally be a resolution to the January, 2011 killing of Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter, as Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove rules that Daniel Butts of Kalama is competent to stand trial. Grove filed an Opinion Letter on Tuesday, saying that “This court is finding that the Defendant is able to aid and assist in his own defense.” Grove says that Butts does suffer from schizophrenia, but his current hospitalization and forced medication has helped to “greatly diminish” the symptoms. Grove does express concerns about Butts’ belief that a jury will accept his story that the shooting was justified, and they will acquit him. Grove says that this is a proposition that is “completely unrealistic”; Grove does say that Butts does understand that a jury could convict him, and that he could get the death penalty. Butts reportedly admits that his “belief” is an attempt to be positive as he faces this “serious predicament.” Grove says that Butts understands that he could face a lifetime in custody if he does not receive an acquittal; Butts also says that he is satisfied with the efforts of his attorneys, and will likely follow their guidance. Butts is accused of shooting and killing Painter in January of 2011, as the Chief was responding to a car theft call at Rainier Auto Sound. A trial is currently scheduled for February of next year.