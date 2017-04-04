The Construction Contractors Board in Oregon is putting out a new tool for consumers, called the “Buyers Beware List,” and a Columbia County man is first to top that list. Jose Francisco Alvarez-Guerrero was booked into the Columbia County Jail on a first-degree theft charge, after taking more than $9,000 from a Rainier man for work that was never done. They say that Alvarez-Guerrero piled up more than $100,000 in fines for work that was contracted, but was never performed. The new CCB web page warns about phony or predatory contractors, people who take money and never perform the work, or who violate state contracting laws. You can check this list by going to oregon.gov/ccb.