A trio of low-flying military aircraft that came through just before the Wallace Island incident, lighting up social media, with a number of people trying to say that one of these large cargo planes had gone down. Calls about the low-flying planes started coming in at 1:10 yesterday afternoon, and at least one person posted video of the lumbering aircraft on Facebook. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office contacted Seattle Air Control, and they confirmed that these were military aircraft, engaged in a training exercise. The air controllers informed CCSO that the planes are authorized to fly as low as 500 feet in unpopulated areas. This flight apparently moved out to the coast, after their low-level fly-by of the Kelso-Longview area.