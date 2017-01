Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue is announcing annual department awards:

Officer of the Year: Captain/PM Bert Thayer

Firefighter of the year: FF/EMT Brad Yoder

Trainer of the year: FF/EMT Arrick Crayne

EMS responder of the year: FF/PM Eric Dearth

Employee of the year: FF/EMT Kirk Meller

The following employees were recognized for their years of service:

Driver FF/EMT David Headley 35

Chief Officer FF/EMT Greg Kelly 30

Captain FF/EMT Ken Plampin 30

Captain FF/EMT Michael Ellis 25

Lieutenant FF/EMT Jason Sanders 20

Lead Mechanic Dirk Carner 20

Lieutenant FF/PM Jeremy Huff 20

FF/PM Daniel Cothren 15

Human Resources Laura Vilhauer 15

Lieutenant FF/EMT Mark Jurmu 10

FF Jake Sorensen 5

FF Alex Warren 5