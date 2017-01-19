Officials with Cowlitz County Fire District 5 are announcing that they have reached a voluntary mitigation agreement with Northwest Innovation Works, setting up fire protection for the proposed billion-dollar methanol production and export facility at the Port of Kalama. District 5 Fire Chief Vic Leatzow says that his department is pleased with the agreement, which also includes support for infrastructure and apparatus improvements, along with additional funding for special training. Leatzow says that this agreement shows that NWIW takes its relationship with the community seriously, and this agreement is a positive outcome in the delivery of emergency services. Vee Godley with Northwest Innovation Works say that “safety is our first priority,” and he says this agreement reflects that. He says that they have been serious about making a strong partnership with Fire District 5, and he says that this agreement will help the department continue to provide excellent service to Kalama and the surrounding community.