The annual meeting for Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia happens this evening at the Longview Moose Lodge on Washington Way. Organizers say that the need everyone that’s ever been involved in Cabaret to attend this evening’s meeting, as significant decisions regarding the long-term viability and management of the event will be discussed. The meeting starts at 6 pm this evening, and is open to anyone interested. Get more information on the Facebook page for Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia; the Longview Moose Lodge is located at 921 Washington Way in Longview.