Up near the headwaters of the Cowlitz River, property owners are launching a fundraising campaign, looking for help in their efforts to save their mountain cabins from the ever-encroaching river. A GoFundMe campaign called “Help Save Our Packwood Cabins” is now under way, looking to raise more than a quarter-million dollars to pay for riprap that would help to protect their property. The Centralia Chronicle has the story from the Timberline Community Association in Packwood, which is trying to protect several homes that are now threatened by the river. The Association is taking this tack, after hearing that Lewis County might not be able to take any remedial action until 2019. Permits are available that would allow installation of the riprap, creating a rock berm that would help keep the river away from the cabins. In six days, more than $2,800 has been pledged toward a goal of $255,000. Two homes are immediately threatened by the river, with one deck just six inches from the water. Four other cabins are threatened after those two, and as many as 25 are also threatened by erosion.