A task force of brush engines and fire teams from Columbia County are on the fire lines in California, helping to battle the raging Mendocino Fire Complex. The group from Columbia County is one of two that were sent from Oregon, under the direction of the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Four career firefighters and three volunteers from Columbia River Fire and Rescue headed down to Ukiah, California, driving brush engines provided by CRF&R, the Scappoose Fire District, and the Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District. The Task Force went down over the weekend, and they’re now involved in triaging, assessing and prepping structures that are in the path of the fire, with a goal of saving them from the fire. Firefighters have also been on the line, supporting burnout operations and fire line construction. The team is expected to be in California for two weeks.