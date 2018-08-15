Fire danger continues to be an issue in the local area, as firefighters dealt with two separate brush fires yesterday. Fire crews have been monitoring the site of yesterday’s 25-acre brush fire that happened in the area that’s between California Way, Alabama Street and Baltimore Street. The fire was first reported early yesterday afternoon, and it quickly grew to nearly 25 acres in size; Longview Fire Chief Phil Jurmu says that this fire got out of control very rapidly. Traffic through the industrial area of Longview was brought to a standstill as 3rd Avenue, California Way, Industrial Way and 7th Avenue into Walmart were closed. That was necessary as a helicopter made water drops on the fire; Jurmu says that it’s the first time in some 20 years for air support on a local fire. Residents of the El Patio Mobile Home Park evacuated as a precaution. As many as 50 firefighters were engaged in fighting the fire. At 10 pm last night, the fire was reported to be about 85 percent contained, with fire crews maintaining a watch. Fire lines have been cut in critical areas, working to protect nearby structures. Full operations to confine and extinguish the fire will resume this morning; heavy equipment is being brought in to finish containment, which is expected by mid-morning. Work to completely extinguish the fire will continue through the day. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.