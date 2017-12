Your kids have chances to talk live with Santa on TV, during programs being offered tonight and tomorrow night on KLTV Channel 11. Santa will be available to take a call from your child between 6 pm and 7 pm tonight and tomorrow night, and those calls will be broadcast live on KLTV, Comcast channel 11. The phone number to call is 360-636-3310, extension 16; if you don’t have cable, the calls will also be streamed live at kltv.org, then click on the “live programming” button.