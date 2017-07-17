“Camp Crime Scene” opens today at Lower Columbia College, part of the “Expanding Young Minds” series at the college. Participants will be able to immerse themselves in the “challenging puzzles” of crime scenes and forensics. Campers will gather evidence, study the clues, analyze the data and then they’ll work to “solve the crime.” This first session is for kids in Kindergarten through second grade, going from 9 to 11:30 am. Sessions for 3rd to 5th-graders will be offered from the 24th to the 27th, and then there’s a third session for 6th to 8th-graders that starts on the 31st. Go to the LCC web page, or call 442-2840 for more information.