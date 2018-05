Recently-departed Longview City Manager Dave Campbell is interviewing for the new Lewis County Manager position, and will be involved in a community Meet-and-Greet next week in Chehalis. In January, Campbell left his position with Longview, after 12 years with Longview, including three years as City Manager. The resignation came after unfavorable job review; it’s reported that he resigned, in lieu of termination. The new position in Chehalis would manage the county’s $109 million budget, along with managing the commissioner’s goals, vision and public policies. The Meet-and-Greet happens next Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm in the Lewis County Commissioners’ Hearing Room, at the County Courthouse in Chehalis.