The Kelso City Council plans to take up the issue of camping on public property at this evening’s meeting. As the city looks to deal with the huge and ongoing issue of homelessness, they’re also looking at the issues connected to camping on public property. Currently, the city’s rules deal only with city parks; this new ordinance would establish rules for camping on ALL public property in the city, including areas designated as right-of-way. City Attorney Janean Parker says that this will set the parameters for sleeping or camping on certain public property, while also setting up the process and conditions for getting a permit that would allow people to camp on certain public parcels for up to 14 days during the course of a year. The ordinance also has several key provisions, dealing with camping and storage of personal property. Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 pm in the Kelso City Council chambers.