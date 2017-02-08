The City of Kelso is working to adopt a new ordinance that deals with camping inside the city limits, soon making it a misdemeanor to camp inside the city without a permit. The first reading of the new ordinance was held at last night’s Kelso City Council meeting, and it will be brought back for final action on the 21st. City Attorney Janean Parker says that they have been working on this ordinance for about a year; Parker says that this is an attempt to give city officials some tools to control mass camps inside the city. Currently, the city has no rules or guidelines for dealing with camping, other than in public parks. This new ordinance would allow people to camp on public rights of way between 9:30 pm and 6:30 am; it also sets up a permitting process, allowing for camping in certain areas for up to 14 days. The ordinance passed on a unanimous vote, and will return for final adoption in two weeks.