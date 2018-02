Kelso Police are circulating a photo of a suspect in a recent shoplifting incident, making a “Can You ID Me?” post last night on Facebook. They say that this person stole two knives and a pair of Carhartt gloves from the Sportsman Warehouse store at the Three Rivers Mall, an incident that was reported this past Monday. If you can identify this person, you’re asked to send a private Facebook message to Kelso Police, or you can call them at 360-423-1270. Officer Roberts is working on this, and you can reference case #18-515.