Kelso Police are posting photos on Facebook, looking for help in identifying the person who was prowling Wheeler’s Auto, Truck and RV Center on Talley Way. This theft apparently took place early on the morning of the 8th, with the male suspect prowling several vehicles. They say that the suspect stole tools and camping supplies; KPD is posting a portion of the security video, along with still photos of the suspect. If you can identify this person, you’re asked to send a private Facebook message to Kelso Police, or you can give them a call at 360-423-1270.