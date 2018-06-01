A challenge to the candidacy of Ned Piper for a seat on the Cowlitz PUD Commission is being rejected. Today’s Daily News reports on the resolution of a challenge that was filed by Donald Bornstedt of Kelso, contending that Piper wasn’t a resident of PUD Commission District 2 when he filed to run for that seat. Bornstedt claimed that Piper wasn’t living in the house on 25th Avenue in Longview when he filed to run for the seat now held by Kurt Anagnostou. After a ten-minute hearing that was held on Wednesday, County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland announced yesterday that Piper is eligible to vote in the precinct on 25th Avenue, which also makes him eligible to run for the seat. State law requires these types of challenges to be proven by the accuser, and Fundingsland says that didn’t happen in this case. Piper served for many years as the PUD Commissioner for District 3; he and his wife recently moved to a historic Old West Side home on 25th Avenue, and Piper says that he made the decision to run after he realized that his new home was in District 2.