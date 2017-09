You have an opportunity to meet and hear from local candidates for elected office at a series of Candidate forums, starting tonight and going through October 25th. This evening, two races will be featured; at 7 pm, Dan Vannelli and Jeffrey McAllister will take part in the forum for Kelso City Council Position #1, and then at 8 pm, Port of Longview Commission contenders Doug Averett and Kent Preston will meet. The forums will be held at Canterbury Park, located at 1335 3rd Avenue in Longview. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Call 360-430-0594 for more information.