You’re invited to come and hear from candidates for the Longview City Council and the Longview School Board at a forum that’s planned for this Sunday. The League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County continues with the tradition of hosting these informational forums, with this event being held at 2 pm on Sunday in the Longview City Council chambers. This forum will feature the primary election contenders for Longview City Council Position 5, and Longview School Board Director Position 2. A forum for the Kelso City Council position that’s on the primary ballot will be held next Tuesday. Anyone interested is invited to attend.