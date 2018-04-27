If you have it in your mind to run for elected office in 2018, the Cowlitz County Auditor is hosting a workshop that can help you with the process of becoming a candidate. Cowlitz County Elections is offering a Candidate Workshop at 3 pm this afternoon, where you can learn about online filing, online payment of filing fees, electronic submission of statements and photos for the local Voter’s Pamphlet, automatic email updates and other topics connected to the process of running for office. The free workshop starts at 3 pm this afternoon, being held in Conference Room B, on the first floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso. Call 360-577-3005 for more information, or go to the Cowlitz County Elections web page.