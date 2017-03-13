They’re still looking for a canoe that got away from two men who were stranded on the Lewis River last Friday afternoon. A few minutes before 5 pm on Friday, a person who was hiking in the 1300 block of Pekin Road called 911 saying that they could hear two people calling for help, while a boat was floating down the river. It was eventually learned that the two men were clinging to a tree in the Lewis River, after their canoe had capsized and floated away. High water levels made the area accessible only by boat. Fire agencies from Cowlitz and Clark County mobilized, along with the Sheriff’s Office and Cowlitz County Search and Rescue. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office eventually reached the men and was able to get them to shore. One of the men had multiple cuts and scrapes, but he declined medical aid. Names were not released, and the orange canoe that the men were using hasn’t been found.