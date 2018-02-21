U. S. Senator Maria Cantwell was also in Longview yesterday, touting the importance of Cowlitz County as a key cog in the nation’s import and export activity, while also promoting this area for future development and economic activity. Speaking at yesterday’s annual meeting of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, Cantwell emphasizes the importance of keeping the Longview-Kelso area open for freight movement.

Using the catch phrase “freight can’t wait,” Cantwell stresses the importance of continuing work and support of projects along the SR 432 corridor, as projections show that the amount of material moving through this area could double by the year 2040. Cantwell says that she will continue to support grants and other federal programs that will help to pay for freight mobility improvement in the local area. CEDC Executive Director Ted Sprague says that 2017 was a great year for the organization, and he says that they are poised to continue that success in the coming year.