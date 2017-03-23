The Longview-Kelso area will soon be down to one bicycle shop again, as Mark Plotkin announces the pending closure of Canyonview Cyclery on 14th Avenue. Plotkin announced the closure on Facebook earlier this week, saying that “health issues” are driving this move. Plotkin is sending out thanks to all of the customers and friends who have supported the shop and have made it into a “special place. He says that a clearance sale will be going on through next week, with all of the bicycle inventory marked down at least 50 percent; clothing is 60 percent off, and some items are 70 percent off. They will also be operating with limited hours, open from noon to 4 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Call the shop at 360-200-5550 to learn more.